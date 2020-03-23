Search

BHEL Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 229 Graduate & Diploma Apprentice Posts

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Bhopal, invited applications for recruitment of Graduate & Diploma Apprentice Posts  for a period of 01 year for 2020-21 batch, as per Apprentices Act (Amended) 1973 & 1986.

Mar 23, 2020 10:36 IST
Eligible  Engineering  Graduates (B.E./B.Tech.) and Diploma holders of  MP Domicile can apply Online for BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through official website www.bheltry.co.in. BHEL Apprentice Online Application has been started on 13 March 2020. The last date for submitting application is 03 April 2020.

BHEL Engineer Trainee Recruitment Notification PDF

BHEL Engineer Trainee Online Application

Important Dates
⦁ Starting Date for Submitting Online Application - 13 March 2020
⦁ Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 03 April 2020

BHEL Engineer Trainee Vacancy Details

Graduate Engineering – 138 Posts

Chemical - 1
⦁ Civil - 3
⦁ Computer Science & Application - 4
⦁ Electrical - 43
⦁ Electrical & Electronics - 3
⦁ Electronics & Tele communication - 13
⦁ Industrial - 7
⦁ Information Technology - 1
⦁ Instrumentation Technology - 1
⦁ Mechanical - 60 
⦁ Metallurgy - 2

Diploma Engineering – 138 Posts

⦁ Civil - 5
⦁ Electrical - 24
⦁ Electrical & Electronics - 3
⦁ Electronics & Tele communication - 2
⦁ Mechanical - 40 
⦁ Modern office Management - 10
Stipend:
⦁ For Graduate Apprentices –  Rs. 9000/- Per Month
⦁ For Technician Apprentices  –  Rs. 8000/- Per Month.

Eligibility Criteria for BHEL Engineer Trainee

⦁ Bachelor’s Degree (B.E./ B.Tech.) in Engineering for Graduate Apprentice in the relevant branch with Minimum aggregate of 70% marks for GEN/OBC and 60% marks for SC/ST from Institute / University recognized by AICTE.
⦁ Diploma in Engineering/ Office Management for Technician Apprentices in the relevant branch from Institute / University recognized by AICTE.
⦁ Degree/ Diploma acquired from Distance/ Correspondence education system is not eligible for the apprenticeship.

Selection Procedure for BHEL Engineer Trainee

Scrutiny of all online applications including uploaded documents as per advertisement will be done to ascertain eligibility.  Based  on  eligible  online  applications,  selection  process  for  Graduate/Diploma  apprentices  will  be decided. Applications  of  Wards  of  Employees  (son/daughter/spouse)  and  Society  Workers  of  BHEL  Bhopal  will  be considered separately

How to Apply for BHEL Engineer Trainee Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the BHEL Engineering Apprentice Jobs through official on or before 03 April 2020.

