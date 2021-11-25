BHEL Recruitment 2021 for Engineer and Supervisor Posts, Apply Online @careers.bhel.in

Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Engineer (FTA-Civil)and Supervisor (FTA-Civil), against Advertisement No. PSER-01/2021.

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Engineer (FTA-Civil)and Supervisor (FTA-Civil), against Advertisement No. PSER-01/2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 24 November to 07 December 2021.

Advertisement No. PSER-01/2021

Important Dates

Commencement of Online Submission of Applications- 24 November 2021

Closing of Online Submission of Applications - 07 December 2021

Last date for receipt of filled-in and signed application form at BHEL - PSWR, Nagpur- 10 December 2021

Vacancy Details for BHEL Engineer and Supervisor

Engineer (FTA-Civil)-08

Supervisor (FTA-Civil)-08

Eligibility Criteria for BHEL Engineer and Supervisor

Educational Qualification:

Engineer (FTA-Civil)-Full-Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering or 5 Year Integrated Master’s degree or Dual Degree Programme in Engineering / Technology in Civil Engineering from recognised Indian University/Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC/EWS and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates. Minimum 2 Years’ post qualification experience.

Supervisor (FTA-Civil)-Full-Time Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Indian University / Institutewith minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC/ EWS and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates. Minimum 2 Years’ post qualification experience.

Age Limit:

40 years (As on 01/11/2021)

Upper Age limit is relaxable for various category. Check notification.

Salary:

Engineer (FTA-Civil)- Rs. 71, 040/-

Supervisor (FTA-Civil)- Rs. 39, 670/-

How to Apply for BHEL Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online on website https://pswr.bhel.com or https://careers.bhel.in. Applications should be sent to “Sr. Deputy General Manager (HR) BHEL, Power Sector Western Region, Shree Mohini Comples, 345 Kingsway, Nagpur - 440001” on or before 10 December 2021.

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PwBD candidates - Rs. 200/-

BHEL Notification Download

BHEL Online Application Link