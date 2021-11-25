Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BHEL Recruitment 2021 for Engineer and Supervisor Posts, Apply Online @careers.bhel.in

Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Engineer (FTA-Civil)and Supervisor (FTA-Civil), against Advertisement No. PSER-01/2021.

Created On: Nov 25, 2021 19:34 IST
BHEL Recruitment 2021
BHEL Recruitment 2021

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Engineer (FTA-Civil)and Supervisor (FTA-Civil), against Advertisement No. PSER-01/2021.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 24 November to 07 December 2021.

Advertisement No. PSER-01/2021 

Important Dates

  • Commencement of Online Submission of Applications- 24 November 2021
  • Closing of Online Submission of Applications - 07 December 2021
  • Last date for receipt of filled-in and signed application form at BHEL - PSWR, Nagpur- 10 December 2021

Vacancy Details for BHEL Engineer and Supervisor  

  • Engineer (FTA-Civil)-08
  • Supervisor (FTA-Civil)-08

Eligibility Criteria for BHEL Engineer and Supervisor 

Educational Qualification:

  • Engineer (FTA-Civil)-Full-Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering or 5 Year Integrated Master’s degree or Dual Degree Programme in Engineering / Technology in Civil Engineering from recognised Indian University/Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC/EWS and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates. Minimum 2 Years’ post qualification experience.
  • Supervisor (FTA-Civil)-Full-Time Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Indian University / Institutewith minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC/ EWS and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates. Minimum 2 Years’ post qualification experience. 

Age Limit: 

40 years (As on 01/11/2021)

Upper Age limit is relaxable for various category. Check notification. 

Salary:

  • Engineer (FTA-Civil)- Rs. 71, 040/-
  • Supervisor (FTA-Civil)- Rs. 39, 670/-

How to Apply for BHEL Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online on website https://pswr.bhel.com or https://careers.bhel.in. Applications should be sent to “Sr. Deputy General Manager (HR) BHEL, Power Sector Western Region, Shree Mohini Comples, 345 Kingsway, Nagpur - 440001” on or before 10 December 2021.

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PwBD candidates - Rs. 200/-

BHEL Notification Download

BHEL Online Application Link

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.