Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2023 OUT: Check CET Direct Download Link Here

Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Nodal University Lalit Narayan Mithila University. Candidates can check the direct link to download Bihar CET B.Ed Call Letter Here.

Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2023: Nodal University, Lalit Narayan Mithila University has issued the admit cards for the CET-B.Ed. Exam 2023 on 30 March 2023. The candidates who have applied for Two-Year B.Ed. and Shiksha Shastri Programme can download B.Ed Admit Card from the official website i.e. biharcetbed-lnmu.in. The exam will be conducted on 08 April 2023 (Saturday) at 66 examination centers set up in Patna. A total of 184233 candidates have applied for the exam of which 96698 are female and 87535 are male candidates.

Bihar B.Ed Admit Card Link is also provided in this article. The candidates can download Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card by clicking on the link and appear for the exam. Bihar B.Ed exam will be held from 11 AM to 01 PM. The candidates can check their exam city on their admit card.

Bihar B.Ed Admit Card Download Link Click Here

The candidates should carry their admit cards to the exam centre and reach their examination center at 9.00 am on the day of examination. Entry into the examination centre will be barred after 10:30 am, half an hour before the commencement of the examination.

How to Download Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the Bihar B.Ed - biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download CET B.Ed Admit Card

Step 5: The candidates can take the print out of the admit card for future use

A total of 255 candidates have applied for Shiksha Shastri and 301 examination centers have been set up in 11 cities of Bihar for 184488 candidates.

The Bihar B.Ed. CET 2023 consists of 120 multiple-choice questions. The duration of the exam will be two hours. Each question will be of 1 Mark.

Candidates facing any problem while downloading the admit card, then they can contact at helpline number 07314629842 and email id helpdeskcetbed2023@ gmail.