Bihar Board 12th Result Marksheet 2023: When You will get Official Pass Certificate

Bihar Board 12th Result Marksheet 2023: Students can get their e-marks sheets. Check Details For physical copies of marks sheets here.

Bihar Board 12th Result Marksheet 2023: Today, i.e. on 21 March 2023, Bihar Board 12th Class Result has been announced at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and also on Jagran Josh Portal. Students who have appeared for Commerce, Science and Arts Streams Exam from 01 to 11 Feb 2023 can download BSEB 12th Result through the provided link in this article below:

Bihar Board 12th Result Download

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: When You will get Official Pass Certificate ?”

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) releases the official pass certificates for Bihar Board 12th results a few weeks after the results are declared. Students can obtain their pass certificates from their respective schools or colleges. Students are advised to check with their school or college for more information on obtaining your official pass certificate.

Bihar Board Mark-sheet 2023: Download Provisional E-Certificate

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 12th Provisional Certificate 2023 is available on 21 March 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the BSEB Bihar Board 12th exams 2023 can visit the official website of the Bihar Board and download Bihar Board 12th Certificate.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023:How to Download Bihar Board Marksheet 2023 ?



The candidates can follow the given steps in order to check the Bohar Board Result from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the website of the Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Bihar Board Inter Certificate Download’ tab

Step 4: Provide roll no and roll code on your bihar board marksheet 2022.

Step 5: Now, click on 12th Certificate 2023

Step 6: Enter your login details

Bihar Board 12th Result Marksheet 2023: Details Mentioned On Certificate

Board name

Class

State

Student name

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Roll number

Date of birth

Total marks

Percentage-wise marks

Final certificate, etc

BSEB Class 12 exams 2023 were conducted from February 1 to February 11 for over 13 lakh students including 6,36,432 female students and 6,81,795 male students