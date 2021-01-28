Bihar COMFED Admit Card 2021 Out for Accounts Assistant, Marketing Assistant, Procurement Assistant & Jr Technician @sudha.coop, Download Sudha Coop Admit Card

Bihar COMFED Admit Card 2021: Bihar State Milk Co-Operative Federation Limited (COMFED) has released the admit card of written test for the post of Junior Technician, Accounts Assistant, Marketing Assistant and Procurement Assistant. Candidates, who have applied for the posts, can download BCOMFED Admit Card from the official website - sudha.coop. The admit card link available till 05 February 2021

Bihar COMFED Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download COMFED Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

Bihar COMFED Assistant Admit Card Download Link

Bihar COMFED Jr Technician Admit Card Download Link

How to Download Bihar COMFED Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of BCOMED - sudha.coop Click on the link - ‘Download Admit Card For Assistant’ or ‘Download Admit Card Jr.Technician’ It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your Registration No and Password Click on ‘Login’ Button Download Bihar COMFED Jr Technician Admit Card or Bihar COMFED Assistant Admit Card

Candidates can check date, time and venue of the exam on their BCOMEF Jr Technician Admit Card or BCOMFED Assistant Admit Card

Bihar COMFED had invited applications for filling up 80 vacancies for the post of Jr Technician (Electrical, Fitter, Welder, Refrigeration, Boiler) in the month of January 2019.

A total of 142 vacancies are available for Accounts Assistant, Marketing Assistant and Procurement Assistant.