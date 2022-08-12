Bihar CSBC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 76 Prohibition Constables Post at csbc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has invited online application for the 76 Prohibition Constables Post on its official website. Check CSBC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Bihar CSBC Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released job notification for the 76 posts of Prohibition Constables in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 13 September 2022. The online application process for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022 will commence from 13 August 2022.

Candidates selected finally for the Prohibition Constables post will get the salary as level-3 i.e. Rs. 21,700-53,000. Candidates having educational qualification including Intermediate with recognized Board/Institution with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Applying candidates should note that they will have to fulfill the physical requirement as mentioned in the notification. Also candidates will have to pass the physical efficiency test as per the selection process for the Bihar CSBC Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022. Selection for these posts wll be based on the written test and Physical Measurement/Efficiency test.

Notification Details Bihar CSBC Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022:

Advt. No. 01/2022

Important Dates Bihar CSBC Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 13 August 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 13 September 2022

Vacancy Details Bihar CSBC Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022:

Prohibition Constables-76

Eligibility Criteria Bihar CSBC Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Intermediate with recognized Board/Institution or equivalent qualification.

Age Limit (As on 01/01/2022) for Bihar CSBC Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022:

Minimum-18 Yrs

Maximum-25 Yrs

Relaxation in Upper Age limit as per government norms.

Bihar CSBC Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022:





Online Apply Link





How to Apply Bihar CSBC Prohibition Constables Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from 13 August 2022 to 13 September 2022 with the official website-www.csbc.bih.nic.in.