Bihar DElEd 2020 Exam: BSEB to begin Application Process from June 23, Online Form @ biharboardonline

Bihar DElEd: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the online application process for first year exam of D.EL.Ed 2019-21 and second year exam of 2018-20. Candidates who want to appear for the Bihar DElEd exam will be able to fill the online form at www.biharboard.online from June 23, 2020. The applications need to submit online along with the application fee. The fee is different for both 1st & 2nd year exams. Here in this article, we have shared below the complete details of the Bihar D.EL.ED exam notice along with the important dates and the application process.

Bihar DElEd is the state-level Joint Entrance Test (JET) that enables candidates to join the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed). It is professional degree programme that makes candidates capable to work as teachers in primary or upper primary schools in Bihar. The exam is conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Candidates need to register in order to appear for this exam.

Bihar DElEd 2020: Exam Notification

Let's now have a look at the important dates of the DElEd exam below:

Bihar DElEd 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Start Date of Online Application 23 June 2020 Last Date of Online Application 30 June 2020 Last Date to pay fee 1 July 2020 Submission of online form with late fee fine 2 July to 6 July 2020 Last Date to pay Fee with Late fee fine 7 July 2020 Application Form Correction Date 8 July to 11 July 2020

Bihar DElEd 2020: Application Process

The application forms need to be submitted by the Principals of the Universities of Bihar. BSEB will provide the User ID and Password to the Principals of universities. They need to login on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and fill the application forms and pay the fees online on behalf of the students.

Bihar DElEd 2020: Application Fee

1st Year of D.EL.Ed 2019-21 - Rs 1300

2nd Year of D.EL.Ed 2018-20 - Rs 1425

Late Fee Fine: Rs 175

Helpline number for Bihar DElEd Online Application Process

Candidates who are unable to fill the application form or who face any kind of difficulty in completing the process, can contact at any of the given helpline numbers:

612-2232074

612-2232257

612-2232239

612-2230051

612-2232227

Watch this space for more updates on Bihar DElEd Exam 2020.