Bihar Mausam Seva Kendra Society Recruitment 2020 for 43 Scientist and Other Technical Staff Posts, Apply @planning.bih.nic.in

Bihar Mausam Seva Kendra Society Recruitment 2020: Bihar Mausam Seva Kendra Society has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Scientist and Other Technical Staff. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 5 November 2020

Bihar Mausam Seva Kendra Society Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Joint Director (Technical) - 1 Posts

Senior Scientific Officer (Senior Scientist) - 2 Posts

Scientist Officer (Scientist) - 6 Posts

Junior Scientific Officer - 10 Posts

Senior Scientific/Assistant/Technical Assistant - 8 Posts

Field/Technical/Scientific Assistant - 16 Posts

Bihar Mausam Seva Kendra Society Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Joint Director (Technical) -MSc or MTech in Earth Science/Meteorology /Climatology/Atmospheric Science with PhD in the relevant field.

Senior Scientific Officer (Senior Scientist) - MSc or MTech in Geology/Geophysics with PhD in the relevant field.

Scientist Officer (Scientist) - MSc or MTech in Meteorology/Climatology/Hydrology/Hydrogeology with PhD in the relevant field.

Field/Technical/Scientific Assistant - BSc (Meteorology/Geology/Physic) or BTech in Computer Science/Electronics with 3-year work experience.

Bihar Mausam Sewa Kendra Society Recruitment 2020 Salary

Joint Director (Technical) - Rs. 115000/-

Senior Scientific Officer (Senior Scientist) - Rs. 100000/-

Scientist Officer (Scientist) - Rs. 75000/-

Junior Scientific Officer - Rs. 6000/-

Senior Scientific/Assistant/Technical Assistant - Rs. 55000/-

Field/Technical/Scientific Assistant - Rs. 45000/-

How to apply for Bihar Mausam Seva Kendra Society Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply through the online mode on or before 5 November 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

