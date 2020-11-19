Bihar Police 2020 Forester & Forest Guard Exam Dates Announced @csbc.bih.nic.in, Admit Cards Soon

Bihar Police 2020 Forester & Forest Guard Dates: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the Bihar Police 2020 Forester & Forest Guard Dates at its website. All such candidates applied for Advt. No. 03/2020 and 04/2020 will be able to download admit cards soon through csbc.nic.in.

According to the notice, The board has decided to conduct Bihar Police Forest Guard Exam 2020 against the advertisement Number 03/2020 on 16 December 2020 to fulfil 484 vacancies while Bihar Police Forester Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 20 December 2020 to fulfil 236 vacancies. The Bihar Police 2020 Forester & Forest Guard Admit Cards will be released soon at the official website.

As per the schedule, we can expect Bihar Police 2020 Forester & Forest Guard Admit Cards in the last week of November or in the first week of December 2020. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Bihar Police 2020 Forester Exam Date

Bihar Police 2020 Forest Guard Exam Date

Bihar Police 2020 Forester & Forest Guard Exam Pattern

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. The exam pattern for Bihar Police 2020 Forester & Forest Guard as follows.

Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: - The questions in the test will be asked in the level of 12th. The questions of General Science and Maths will be of 10th level. The language of the paper will be English only except Hindi Subject.

Bihar Forester Recruitment 2020:- The written test will be of 100 Marks for 2 hours. The written test be of 12th level. The questions in General Science will be of 10th level or equivalent. The questions in rest papers will be of 12th level. The exam will be bilingual.

Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for Physical Eligibility Test. The criteria for the physical test for both papers is given below.