Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download CSBC Constable Exam Hall Ticket for July 20 & 23 – Direct Link Here

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has commenced the much awaited written exam for the Constable posts across the state. Today i.e. July 16 is the day 1 of the Bihar Police Constable written examination under which 19,838 Constable posts are to be filled across the state. According to the notification, the written exam will be conducted from July 16 to August 3, 2025 in 38 districts of Bihar from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. It will be mandatory for the candidates to report at the exam center by 9:30 am. Meanwhile, the organisation has released the Bihar Police Constable Admit Care 2025 scheduled on July 20 and 23, 2205. The hall ticket download link is active and candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. The written exam is scheduled to be held in 6 phases i.e. on July 16, July 20, July 23, July 27, July 30 and August 3, 2025.

CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 Download Link The admit card will provide you with all the crucial details regarding the Bihar Police Constable exam including exam venue, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth and other information. You can download the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 directly through the link given below- Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Download Link CSBC Bihar Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 Overview A total of 19,838 Constable posts are to be filled through recruiment drive launched across the state. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve summaries all the highlights below- Particulars Details Organization Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Post Name Constable Advt. No. 03/2025-26 Total Vacancies 19,838 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online) Exam Date July 16, July 20, July 23, July 27, July 30 and August 3, 2025 Admit Card Out Login Credentials Required Registration Number and Date of Birth Official Website https://csbc.bihar.gov.in

How to Download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025? Candidates who will appear for the competitive exam can download their Bihar Police Constable 2025 admit card by following the steps given below. Step 1. Visit the official website – csbc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link ‘Important Notice: Click here to Download e-Admit Card. (Advt. No. 01/2025)

Step 3. Enter registration ID/mobile number and date of birth.

Step 4. Submit details and download the admit card.

Step 5. Take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference. CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 The written exam has been commenced from today i.e. from July 16 onwards. EXam for Constable posts will be held in 6 phases i.e. on July 16, July 20, July 23, July 27, July 30 and August 3, 2025. The duration of the test is 2 hours and exam will be held in single shifts daily.