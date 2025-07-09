Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable admit card for 19,838 Constable posts. The hall ticket download link is active and candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. The written exam is scheduled to be held in 6 phases i.e. on July 16, July 20, July 23, July 27, July 30 and August 3, 2025. The hall ticket will be released in online mode to download on the official website of CSBC-csbc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. Earlier the CSBC has released the exam city information slips which provide candidates details about the location of their exam venue. On the other hand, the hall ticket mentioned all the crucial details including roll numbers, exam centre names, father's name, and other information. All those candidates who applied successfully for this major recruitment drive can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of CSBC-https://csbc.bihar.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be held at a total of 627 examination centers in 38 districts across the state. CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Download Once uploaded, you can download the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 after using your login credentials including registration number, mobile number and date of birth to the link on the official website. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below- Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Download Link Details Mentioned on Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Candidates are advised to go through and check their Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 extensively after downloading the same. Candidates should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

Candidate’s name

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Examination venue

Date and time of the examination

Roll number CSBC Bihar Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 Overview A total of 19,838 Constable posts are to be filled through recruiment drive launched across the state. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve summaries all the highlights below- Particulars Details Organization Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Post Name Constable Advt. No. 03/2025-26 Total Vacancies 19,838 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online) Exam Date July 16, July 20, July 23, July 27, July 30 and August 3, 2025 Admit Card Out Login Credentials Required Registration Number and Date of Birth Official Website https://csbc.bihar.gov.in

CSBC Bihar Police Aadmit Card 2025 Download Link The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has shared the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 download link on its official webiste.Candidates part of selection process for 19,838 Conatable posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. You will get the bihar police admit card 2025 download link at the official website of CSBC-csbc.bihar.gov.in. How to download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025? Candidates can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below-

Step 1. Visit the official website – csbc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link ‘Important Notice: Click here to Download e-Admit Card. (Advt. No. 01/2025)

Step 3. Enter registration ID/mobile number and date of birth.

Step 4. Submit details and download the admit card.

Step 5. Take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

Details Mentioned on Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Candidates are advised to go through and check their Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 admit cards extensively after downloading the same. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the crucial details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as- Candidate’s name

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Examination venue

Date and time of the examination

Roll number CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 The written exam for Constable posts will be held in 6 phases i.e. on July 16, July 20, July 23, July 27, July 30 and August 3, 2025. The board is set to conduct the written exam at a total of 627 examination centers have been set up in 38 districts across the state. The exam will be done on the subjects includidng General Knowledge and Current Affairs and will be framed on 12th class syllabus. The duration of the test is 2 hours and exam will be held in single shifts daily.