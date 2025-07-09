Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

(Link Active) Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out For 19,838 Constable posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in – Here's Steps To Download

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Download: Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. The written exam for 19,838 Constable posts is scheduled to be held from July 16, 2025 onwards at a total of 627 examination centers in 38 districts across the state. You will get here the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 download link and other details. 

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 9, 2025, 12:03 IST
Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable admit card for 19,838 Constable posts. The hall ticket download link is active and candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. The written exam is scheduled to be held in 6 phases i.e. on July 16, July 20, July 23, July 27, July 30 and August 3, 2025.

The hall ticket will be released in online mode to download on the official website of CSBC-csbc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. Earlier the  CSBC has released the exam city information slips which provide candidates details about the location of their exam venue. On the other hand, the hall ticket mentioned all the crucial details including roll numbers, exam centre names, father's name, and other information. All those candidates who applied successfully for this major recruitment drive can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of CSBC-https://csbc.bihar.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be held at a total of 627 examination centers in 38 districts across the state. 

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Download 

Once uploaded, you can download the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 after using your login credentials including registration number, mobile number and date of birth to the link on the official website. You  can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025  Download Link

Details Mentioned on Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025

Candidates are advised to go through and check their Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 extensively after downloading the same. Candidates should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

  • Candidate’s name
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Examination venue
  • Date and time of the examination
  • Roll number

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 Overview

A total of 19,838 Constable posts are to be filled through recruiment drive launched across the state. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve summaries all the highlights below-

Particulars Details
Organization Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) 
Post Name Constable
Advt. No. 03/2025-26
Total Vacancies 19,838 
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
Exam Date  July 16, July 20, July 23, July 27, July 30 and August 3, 2025
Admit Card Out
Login Credentials Required Registration Number and Date of Birth
Official Website https://csbc.bihar.gov.in

CSBC Bihar Police Aadmit Card 2025 Download Link

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has shared the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 download link on its official webiste.Candidates part of selection process for 19,838 Conatable posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. You will get the bihar police admit card 2025 download link at the official website of CSBC-csbc.bihar.gov.in.

How to download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below-
Step 1. Visit the official website – csbc.bihar.gov.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link ‘Important Notice: Click here to Download e-Admit Card. (Advt. No. 01/2025)
Step 3. Enter registration ID/mobile number and date of birth.
Step 4. Submit details and download the admit card.
Step 5. Take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

Details Mentioned on Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025

Candidates are advised to go through and check their Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 admit cards extensively after downloading the same. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the crucial details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

  • Candidate’s name
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Examination venue
  • Date and time of the examination
  • Roll number

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025

The written exam for Constable posts will be held in 6 phases i.e. on July 16, July 20, July 23, July 27, July 30 and August 3, 2025. The board is set to conduct the written exam at a total of 627 examination centers have been set up in 38 districts across the state.  The exam will be done on the subjects includidng General Knowledge and Current Affairs and will be framed on 12th class syllabus. The duration of the test is 2 hours and exam will be held in single shifts daily. 

Exam ScheduleShiftsExam DurationRepirting Time
16.07.2025 Single Shift 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM 09:30 AM
20.07.2025  Single Shift 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM 09:30 AM
23.07.2025 Single Shift 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM 09:30 AM
27.07.2025 Single Shift 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM 09:30 AM
30.07.2025  Single Shift 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM 09:30 AM
03.08.2025 Single Shift 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM 09:30 AM

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: How to download?
    +
    The CSBC is all set to release the admit card for the Constable posts on its official website. Once released, all the queries of the eager candidates including bihar police admit card 2025 download kaise kare, bihar police admit card 2025 kaise check kare,bihar police admit card 2025 download link and others will be met to its ends. You will be able to download the hall ticket after using your login credentials to the official website. 

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News