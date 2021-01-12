Bihar Police Constable (Driver) 2021 Scrutiny Date Announced @csbc.bih.nic.in, Details Here

Bihar Police Constable (Driver) 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the scrutiny date for recruitment to the post of Bihar Police Constable (Driver). Candidates who appeared for PET for Bihar Police Constable (Driver) against the advertisement number 03/2019 can appear for scrutiny round on 21 January 2021.

According to the notice, Bihar Police Constable (Driver) 2021 Scrutiny of Personal Profile is scheduled on 21 January 2021 of such Candidates whose PET has been finished. The scrutiny of personal profile will be conducted at Bank Hoarding Road (near Sachivalaya Halt) Patna - 800001 at 8 AM.

Candidates are required to bring all documents including photo identity card, passport size photograh and PET Admit Card. The candidates can check the shortlisted list of the candidates on the official website.

Download Bihar Police Constable (Driver) 2021 Scrutiny Date

The physical Efficiency test was held on 27 and 28 November 2021 to recruit 98 vacancies of the post of Constable (Driver) vacancies in Bihar Police, BMG Battalion. The list of selected candidates can be checked by clicking on the above link.

