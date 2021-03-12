Bihar Police Constable PET Result 2021 Out for Constable (Driver) Post @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Bihar Police Constable PET Result 2021: Central Selection of Board Constable (CSBC) has released the list of successful candidates in PET & Document Verification and qualified for constable post on its website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Constable PET & Document Verification round can check their result from the official website of Central Selection of Board Constable (CSBC).i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in.

Central Selection of Board Constable (CSBC) has uploaded the list of successfully candidates in PET & Document Verification and qualified for Driving Eligibility Test (DET) under Advt No- 03/2019 Sepoy Driver in Bihar Home Guard on its official website.

Candidates qualified in the PET & Document Verification round for Advt No: 03/2019 Sepoy Driver in Bihar Home Guard should note that now they will have to appear for the next Driving Eligibility Test (DET) round as per the selection process.

As per the short notification released by Central Selection of Board Constable (CSBC), the Driving Eligibility Test (DET) will be conducted in May 2021 tentatively. CSBC will announce the details of the dates/schedule for Driving Eligibility Test on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the PET & Document Verification round for Sepoy Driver in Bihar Home Guard can check the list of qualified candidates on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: Bihar Police Constable PET Result 2021 for Constable (Driver) Post