Bihar Police Fireman 2021 New Exam Date OUT @csbc.bih.nic.in, Download CSBC Fireman Exam Date Notice 2022 PDF Here

Bihar Police Fireman 2021 New Exam Date: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released a notice regarding the conduct of Written Examination for selection of Fireman in Bihar Fire Services against the Advt. 01/2021. The candidates who applied for Bihar Police Fireman 2021 Exam can download the complete notice through the official website of CSBC.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in.

As per the exam schedule, the board has decided to conduct the Bihar Police Fireman 2021 New Exam Date on 23 March 2022 at various exam centres of the state. The admit cards for the same will be allotted in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Bihar Police Fireman Exam Date

Earlier, the exam was to be held on 6 June 2021 which was postponed due to the situation of COVID-19. This drive is being done to recruit 2380 posts of firemen in Fire Services. More than 5 lakh applications have been received by the board. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written test, PET and Merit.

Bihar Police Fireman Exam Pattern

Bihar Police Fireman written test will be an MCQ type exam. Each question will have 4 options to answer from. The paper will have 100 questions and each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark. Questions will be asked from Hindi, English, Maths, Social Science, Science and General Knowledge. The level of the Question Paper will be of class 10. Candidates are required to secure at least 30 marks to stand qualified for the next stage of the recruitment.

Bihar Police Fireman Admit Card Date

The board will release Bihar Police Fireman Admit Card prior to 10 days of the commencement of the exam. A separate notice regarding the same will be uploaded on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.