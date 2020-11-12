Bihar Police Home Guard Driver PET Admit Card 2020 to release on 15 November @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Details Here

Bihar Police Home Guard Driver PET Admit Card 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released a notice regarding the release of Bihar Police Home Guard Driver PET Admit Card 2020. All such candidates who applied for CSBC Bihar Police Home Guard Driver Recruitment 2020 against the advertisement number 03/2019 can download their admit cards through the official website of CSBC.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in.

As per the schedule released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Constable Driver Posts is scheduled to be held on 27 and 28 November 2020 at various exam centres. Earlier, Bihar Police Home Guard Driver PET 2020 was scheduled to be held on 3 and 4 July which was postponed due to COVID-19.

All such candidates who have provisionally qualified for Bihar Police Home Guard Driver PET 2020 are advised to keep checking on the official website. The Bihar Police Home Guard Driver PET 2020 Admit Card Download Link will be activated on 15 November 2020 onwards. All candidates are advised to download Bihar Police Home Guard Driver PET Admit Card 2020 through the official website as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website.

Candidates appearing in the Bihar Police Home Guard Driver PET 2020 will have to carry their photo identity cards and original documents at the time of Physical Efficiency Test. The candidates will be able to access the Bihar Police Home Guard Driver PET 2020 Admit Card Download Link from here, once it is activated on the official website of CSBC.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 98 vacancies of Home Guard Driver Posts. The online applications for the same were started from 20 October 2019 and ended on 20 November 2019.

Download Bihar Police Home Guard Driver PET 2020 Admit Card - Link to be activated on 15 November 2020