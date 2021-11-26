Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Postman and PA/SA Posts

Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, Patna is hiring 60 Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman and MTS. Check Details Here.

Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021: Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, Patna has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman and MTS on indiapost.gov.in. Sportsperson who possess required qualification can apply in the prescribed format on or before 31 December 2021.

Around 60 vacancies are available for this recruitment 2021. Offline applications shall be accepted by Bihar Circle for recruitment of said posts.

Bihar Post Office Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 31 December 2021

Bihar Post Office Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 60

PA - 31

SA - 11

Postman - 5

MTS - 13

Bihar Post Office Salary:

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - Rs. 25500-81100

Postman - Rs. 21700-69100

MTS - 18000-56900

Bihar Post Office Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For Postal/ Sorting Assistant- 12th passed or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university. The candidates will be required to furnish at least 60 days duration basic computer training certificate from a recognized computer training institute before issuance of appointment letter.

For Postman/Mail Guard - 12th passed from a recognized board. Knowledge of local language i.e Hindi. The candidates will be required to furnish at least 60 days duration basic computer training certificate from a recognized computer training institute before issuance of appointment letter.

MTS - 10th passed. Knowledge of local language i.e Hindi.

Sports Qualification:

Sportsmen who have represented a State or the Country in the National or International competition in Sports/ games shown below.

Sportsmen who have represented their university in the Inter University Tournaments conducted by the Inter University Sports Board in the Sports / Games shown below.

Sportsmen who have represented the State School teams in the National Sports/ Games for schools conducted by the All the India School Games Federation in the Sports / Games shown below.

Sportsmen who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Age Limit:

MTS - 18 to 25 years

Other - 18 to 27 years

Selection Process for Bihar Post Office MTS, Postman and PA/SA Posts

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the educational and sports qualification.

How to Apply for Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Postman and PA/SA Posts ?

Eligible and interested can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application to “The Assistant Director (Recruitment), 5th Floor, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, Patna - 800001" on or before 31 December 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-