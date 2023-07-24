Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023 Postponed: Check Latest Update

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023 Postponed: The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has released the postponement notice for the post of Security Guard on its official website-https://vidhansabha.bih.nic.in. Download pdf here. 

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023 Postponed: The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has released short notice regarding the postponement of written exam for the post of Security Guard. The written exam for the post of Security Guards against Advt No. 01/2023 was scheduled on July 30, 3034 across the state. All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the above posts can check the postponement notice from the official website of Bihar Vidhan Sabha-https://vidhansabha.bih.nic.in.

However you can download the postponement notice directly through the link given below. 

 

Direct Link To Download: Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023 Postponement notice 

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023: Overview 

Organization     Bihar Vidhan Sabha
Post Name     Security Guard
Vacancies     69
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     Bihar
Exam Date July  30, 2023
Exam Status   Postponed
Download PDF Click Here
Official Website    https://vidhansabha.bih.nic.in/

Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023: Update

As per the short notice released, Bihar Vidhan Sabha has postponed the written exam for the Security Officer posts due to some unavoidable reason. The new fresh date for the written exam for the Security Guard post will be released shortly on the official website. Candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can download the postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below. 

Career Counseling

Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023:Exam Pattern

It is noted that the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat had recently issued a notification against Advt No. 01/2023 for the recruitment of 69 posts of Security Guards. 

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam followed by Physical Efficiency  Test/Physical Measurement Test. 

Written exam will be conducted in objective type mode consisting of 100 marks. Exams will be held for the subjects including Mathematics and General Studies. 

Download the Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023 Postponement Notice 

 

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Vidhan Sabha-https://vidhansabha.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: Navigate to the "important notice regarding Advt. No.-1/2023 (Post-Security Guard)" section on the website’s homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link displaying on the home page. 
Step 4: You will get the pdf of postponement notice in a new window. 
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference. 

FAQ

When the written exam for Security Guard post was scheduled?

The written exam for the post of Forest Guard was scheduled on July 30, 2023.

How one can download the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023 Postponement Notice?

You can download the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023 Postponement Notic after clicking the link given on home page.
