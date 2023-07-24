Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023 Postponed: Check Latest Update

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023 Postponed: The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has released the postponement notice for the post of Security Guard on its official website-https://vidhansabha.bih.nic.in. Download pdf here.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023 Postponed: The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has released short notice regarding the postponement of written exam for the post of Security Guard. The written exam for the post of Security Guards against Advt No. 01/2023 was scheduled on July 30, 3034 across the state. All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the above posts can check the postponement notice from the official website of Bihar Vidhan Sabha-https://vidhansabha.bih.nic.in.

However you can download the postponement notice directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023 Postponement notice





Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023: Overview

Organization Bihar Vidhan Sabha Post Name Security Guard Vacancies 69 Category Govt Jobs Job Location Bihar Exam Date July 30, 2023 Exam Status Postponed Download PDF Click Here Official Website https://vidhansabha.bih.nic.in/

Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023: Update

As per the short notice released, Bihar Vidhan Sabha has postponed the written exam for the Security Officer posts due to some unavoidable reason. The new fresh date for the written exam for the Security Guard post will be released shortly on the official website. Candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can download the postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023:Exam Pattern

It is noted that the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat had recently issued a notification against Advt No. 01/2023 for the recruitment of 69 posts of Security Guards.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam followed by Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Measurement Test.

Written exam will be conducted in objective type mode consisting of 100 marks. Exams will be held for the subjects including Mathematics and General Studies.

Download the Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Exam 2023 Postponement Notice

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Vidhan Sabha-https://vidhansabha.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the "important notice regarding Advt. No.-1/2023 (Post-Security Guard)" section on the website’s homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link displaying on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of postponement notice in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.