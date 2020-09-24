Study at Home
Search

BIS Admit Card 2020 Soon for Technical Assistant and Sr Technician Posts @bis.gov.in, Exam on 18 October

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will soon release the admit card of online exam for the post of Technical Assistant (Lab) and Senior Technician on its official website. Check Details Here

Sep 24, 2020 14:24 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
BIS Admit Card 2020
BIS Admit Card 2020

BIS Admit Card 2020 Soon for Technical Assistant and Sr Technician Posts: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will soon release the admit card of online exam for the post of Technical Assistant (Lab) and Senior Technician on its official website. All candidates who have applied for BIS Recruitment 2020 can download BIS Technical Admit Card and BIS Sr Technician Admit Card from the official website - bis.gov.in, once it is released.

BIS Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 18 October 2020 (Sunday). The preventive measures/SOPs issued by the government of India time to death, to contain spread of COVID - 19, is to strictly followed and shall also be intimated to the candidates in the admit card.

BIS Technical Assistant (Lab) Exam Pattern

Name of the Test

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Total Marks

Reasoning

50

50

120 minutes

English Language

50

50

General Awareness

50

50

Technical Knowledge of concerned discipline (Electric / Mechanical/ Chemical/ Microbiology/Civil)

50

50

Total

200

200

2 hours

 

BIS Technician Exam Pattern

Name of the Test

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Total Marks

Reasoning

50

50

120 minutes

English Language

50

50

General Awareness

50

50

Questions related to common syllabus of ITI

50

50

Total

200

200

2 hours

There will be deduction of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The candidates will be required to secure at least 50% marks in each test and also at least 50 % marks in aggregate out of total maximum marks in the on-line examination, to be considered for further selection process.

The exam is being conducted for filling up 50 vacancies for the post of Technical Assistant (Laboratory) and Senior Technician at BIS Headquarters, New Delhi and BIS Offices located in the country.

The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for BIS Admit Card 2020 Updates.

BIS Exam Notice PDF

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material