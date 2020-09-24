BIS Admit Card 2020 Soon for Technical Assistant and Sr Technician Posts @bis.gov.in, Exam on 18 October

BIS Admit Card 2020 Soon for Technical Assistant and Sr Technician Posts: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will soon release the admit card of online exam for the post of Technical Assistant (Lab) and Senior Technician on its official website. All candidates who have applied for BIS Recruitment 2020 can download BIS Technical Admit Card and BIS Sr Technician Admit Card from the official website - bis.gov.in, once it is released.

BIS Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 18 October 2020 (Sunday). The preventive measures/SOPs issued by the government of India time to death, to contain spread of COVID - 19, is to strictly followed and shall also be intimated to the candidates in the admit card.

BIS Technical Assistant (Lab) Exam Pattern

Name of the Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Total Marks Reasoning 50 50 120 minutes English Language 50 50 General Awareness 50 50 Technical Knowledge of concerned discipline (Electric / Mechanical/ Chemical/ Microbiology/Civil) 50 50 Total 200 200 2 hours

BIS Technician Exam Pattern

Name of the Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Total Marks Reasoning 50 50 120 minutes English Language 50 50 General Awareness 50 50 Questions related to common syllabus of ITI 50 50 Total 200 200 2 hours

There will be deduction of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The candidates will be required to secure at least 50% marks in each test and also at least 50 % marks in aggregate out of total maximum marks in the on-line examination, to be considered for further selection process.

The exam is being conducted for filling up 50 vacancies for the post of Technical Assistant (Laboratory) and Senior Technician at BIS Headquarters, New Delhi and BIS Offices located in the country.

The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for BIS Admit Card 2020 Updates.

BIS Exam Notice PDF