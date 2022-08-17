BIS Admit Card 2022 Out for Senior Technician and Others at bis.gov.in, Check Exam Pattern

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the admit card for the posts of Assistant & Senior Technician on its official website - bis.gov.in. Check download link here.

BIS Senior Technician Admit Card 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the admit card for the posts of Assistant (Computer Aided Design) & Senior Technician. BIS is to conduct the written exam for the Assistant (Computer Aided Design) & Senior Technician on 03 September 2022 (Saturday). Candidates who have applied successfully for the above post can download the BIS Senior Technician Admit Card 2022 from the official website - bis.gov.in.

You can download the BIS Senior Technician Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

Exam Pattern

Written exam for the Assistant (Computer Aided Design) & Senior Technician post will be held on 03 September 2022 in Objective type Multiple Choice pattern. There will be total 150 objective questions consists of four subjects-

General Intelligence and Reasoning-50 Questions

General Awareness-25 Questions

English Language-25 Questions

Domain Knowledge-50 Questions

There will be total 150 Marks for the written test and total 120 minutes will be allotted for the same.

In a bid to download the Admit Card for the Assistant (Computer Aided Design) & Senior Technician post, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No / Roll No and Password to the link available on the home page.

You can download the BIS Senior Technician Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: BIS Senior Technician Admit Card 2022