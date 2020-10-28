BMCRI Group D Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bmcri.org, 100 Vacancies Notified, Interview from 4 to 6 Nov

BMCRI Group D Recruitment 2020: Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Group D. A total of 100 Vacancies will be filled for COVID-19 Purpose. Interested candidates can appear for interview from 4 to 6 November 2020 from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Notification No: BMCRI/PS/54/2020-21, Dated:23.10.2020

Important Dates:

Interview Date: 4 to 6 November 2020 from 10 AM to 4 PM

Place of Interview: Victoria Hospital Campus, Near Administrative Office

BMCRI Group D Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Group D - 100 Vacancies

BMCRI Group D Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

BMCRI Group D Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

BMCRI Group D Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 16500/- Per Month

Download BMCRI Group D Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for BMCRI Group D Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear walk-in-interview from 4 to 6 November 2020 from 10 AM to 4 PM at Victoria Hospital Campus, Near Administrative Office. Candidate should produce all original Marks cards & other related original documents at the time of interview along with a set of Xerox copy of all the documents and application form. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

Latest Government Jobs:

APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts @apscrecruitment.in, Apply till Nov 27

UPSC CDS 1 2020-21 Notification OUT @upsc.gov.in, 345 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from Today Onwards

Punjab University Recruitment 2020: Apply for 13 Technical Manager, Scientific Manager & Other Posts