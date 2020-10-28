Study at Home
APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts @apscrecruitment.in, Apply till Nov 27

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts on its official website. 

Oct 28, 2020 15:29 IST
APSC Junior Engineer Recruitment Notification
APSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APSC CCE Recruitment 2020 Notification on or before 27 November 2020. 
Candidates having certain educational qualification including Diploma in Civil Engineering from any Govt. Engineering institute recognized by AICTE. Diploma in Civil Engineering obtained through Distance mode of Education can apply for APSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification. 
All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.


Notification details for APSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification: 
ADVT. NO. 10/2020
Dated Guwahati the 27th Oct./2020 

Important Dates for APSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application:  27 November 2020 

Vacancy Details for APSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification: 
Junior Engineer (Civil)-18 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria for APSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification: 
Educational Qualification
A candidate must have passed Diploma in Civil Engineering from any Govt. Engineering institute recognized by AICTE. Diploma in Civil Engineering obtained through Distance mode of Education, by whatever name called, will not be accepted.

Scale of Pay:  Pay scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees
from time to time (per month). 
Pay scale: Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/-
Grade Pay: Rs. 8,700/-
Pay band : PB- 2  

 APSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF

Age Limit for APSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification: 
 The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2020. The upper age limit is relaxable as per government norms. 

How to Apply for APSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through APSC’s recruitment website on or before 27 November 2020. Candidates should check the notification link for details in this regard. 

