BNP Dewas Recruitment 2022 for 81 Jr Technician Posts, Apply Online From Tomorrow

BNP Dewas) is soon going to release the notification for the post of Junior Technician. Check Vacancy, Important Dates, Salary, Eligibility, Application Process Here.

Bank Note Press Recruitment Notification 2022: Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP Dewas), MP has released the short notification for the post of Junior Technician on its website i.e. bnpdewas.spmcil.com. BNP Dewas Jr Technician Online Application Process will start from 26 February 2022 to 28 March 2022.

A total of 81 vacancies are available of which 60 are for Ink Factory, 19 for Printing and 2 for Electrical. Candidates would be able to check more details regarding BNP Dewas Jr Technician Recruitment 2022, once the detailed notification is available.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application - 26 February 2022

Last Date of Submitting Online Application - 28 March 2022

Bank Note Press Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 81

Junior Technician Ink Factory - 60

Junior Technician Printing - 19

Junior Technician Electrical/IT - 2

BNP Dewas Junior Technician Salary:

Junior Technician - Rs.18780-67390

Eligibility Criteria for BNP Dewas Junior Technician Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Technician (Ink Factory) - Full Time ITI certificate in Dyestuff Technology/ Paint Technology/ Surface Coating Technology/ Printing Ink Technology/ Printing Technology along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT.

Junior Technician (Printing) - Full time ITI certificate in Printing Trade viz Litho Offset Machine Minder, Letter Press Machine Minder, Offset Printing, Platemaking, Elecroplating, Hand Composing, Pate Maker cum impositer along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT

Junior Technician (Electrical/IT) - Full time ITI certificate in Electrical, Electronics along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT

BNP Dewas Junior Technician Age Limit:

25 Years

How to Apply for Bank Note Press BNP Dewas Junior Technician Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online through bnpdewas.spmcil.com from 26 February to 28 March 2022.