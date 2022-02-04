BOB Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on bankofbaroda.in, No Exam, Selection Via Interview only

BOB Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Business Correspondent Supervisor on a contract basis in Binjor, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur District. Interested candidates can submit their applications through offline mode on or before 25 February 2022.
Important Dates:
- Last date of application submission: 25 February 2022
BOB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Business Correspondent Supervisor - 4 Posts
BOB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Minimum qualification should be graduate with computer knowledge (MS Office, email, Internet, etc.), however qualification like M.Sc (IT)/BE(IT)/ MCA/MBA will be given preference.
BOB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 21-45 years
BOB Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection will be held through interview process by a committee headed by Regional Head. Based on the recommendations of the committee, the Regional Head would approve the appointment of an individual BC Supervisor.
Download BOB Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF
BOB Recruitment 2022 Salary
Fixed Component - Rs. 15, 000/-
Variable Component- Rs. 10, 000/-
How to apply for BOB Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode. Duly filled Application with enclosure of Education Qualification and other relevant Documents sent in Hard copy only will be considered valid. Please sent the application on below mention address with title on envelope stating as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT SUPERVISOR ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS”. The last date of application submission is 25 February 2022.
Check Latest Govt Jobs:
Top 9 Government Sector Jobs 2022: Over 1.5 Vacancies in UPSC, Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Army, & Others, 10th/12th can apply
Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 03 February 2022: 1000+ Vacancies in Coast Guard, UPSC, Assam Rifles & Others, Check Here
Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 1 February 2022: 22000+ Vacancies for Teachers, Clerk, MT, Apprentice & Others, Apply Now!
Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 2 February 2022: Apply Online1300+ for Civil Services, Medical, Judicial Services & Others