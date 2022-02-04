BOB Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on bankofbaroda.in, No Exam, Selection Via Interview only

BOB Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on bankofbaroda.in for Business Correspondent Supervisor on contract basis in Binjor, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur District. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

BOB Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Business Correspondent Supervisor on a contract basis in Binjor, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur District. Interested candidates can submit their applications through offline mode on or before 25 February 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission: 25 February 2022

BOB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Business Correspondent Supervisor - 4 Posts

BOB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Minimum qualification should be graduate with computer knowledge (MS Office, email, Internet, etc.), however qualification like M.Sc (IT)/BE(IT)/ MCA/MBA will be given preference.

BOB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 21-45 years

BOB Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection will be held through interview process by a committee headed by Regional Head. Based on the recommendations of the committee, the Regional Head would approve the appointment of an individual BC Supervisor.

Download BOB Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

BOB Recruitment 2022 Salary

Fixed Component - Rs. 15, 000/-

Variable Component- Rs. 10, 000/-

How to apply for BOB Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode. Duly filled Application with enclosure of Education Qualification and other relevant Documents sent in Hard copy only will be considered valid. Please sent the application on below mention address with title on envelope stating as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT SUPERVISOR ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS”. The last date of application submission is 25 February 2022.

Check Latest Govt Jobs: