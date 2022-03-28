Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022 for 10th Passed, Salary upto Rs 63200

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Bombay High Court (BHC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Car Driver. 10th Pass candidates are eligible to apply for Bombay High Court Driver Recruitment 2022. The last date for submitting the application is 11 April 2022
The candidates are required to register for the posts before the last date. They can check the application link, important dates, salary, educational qualification, and other details below:
Bombay High Court Recruitment Notification Download
Bombay High Court Recruitment Online Application
Important Dates
Last date of Online Application - 11 April 2022
Bombay High Court Vacancy Details
Staff Car Driver
Bombay High Court Staff Car Driver Salary:
Rs.19,900/- to Rs.63,200/- per month.
Bombay High Court Staff Car Driver Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
10th Passed
Bombay High Court Staff Car Driver Age Limit:
21 to 38 years
How to Apply for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of the Bombay High Court
- Visit the ‘Recruitment’ Section
- Click on ‘Apply Online
- Register and fill out your application form
- Pay Application Fee
- Take a print out of the application