Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022 for 10th Passed, Salary upto Rs 63200

Bombay High Court is hiring for Staff Driver Posts. Candidates can check the application link, important dates, salary, educational qualification, and other details here.

Created On: Mar 28, 2022 16:17 IST
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Bombay High Court (BHC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Car Driver. 10th Pass candidates are eligible to apply for Bombay High Court Driver Recruitment 2022. The last date for submitting the application is 11 April 2022

The candidates are required to register for the posts before the last date. They can check the application link, important dates, salary, educational qualification, and other details below:

Bombay High Court Recruitment Notification Download

Bombay High Court Recruitment Online Application 

Important Dates

Last date of Online Application - 11 April 2022

Bombay High Court Vacancy Details

Staff Car Driver

Bombay High Court Staff Car Driver Salary:

Rs.19,900/- to Rs.63,200/- per month.

Bombay High Court Staff Car Driver Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

10th Passed

Bombay High Court Staff Car Driver Age Limit:

21 to 38 years

How to Apply for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of the Bombay High Court
  2. Visit the ‘Recruitment’ Section
  3. Click on ‘Apply Online 
  4. Register and fill out your application form
  5. Pay Application Fee
  6. Take a print out of the application

