BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021 Notification Released for 221 Vacancies: Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in from 19 February, Download Bihar 31st Judiciary Notification PDF Here
BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission has released a notice regarding the BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021 Online Application Registration. All such candidates who have qualified in the BPSC 31st Judicial Services 2021 Prelims Exam can register themselves through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
According to the notification, a total of 2739 candidates qualified for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021. All selected candidates are required to register themselves first to appear in the mains exam. The candidates are required to take a hard copy after submitting the online application form and submit it along with the required documents to the Joint cum secretary exam controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Beli Road), Patna - 8000001 latest by 25 March 2021.
BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021 Exam Pattern
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in written test and Interview. The scheme of the exam as follows.
General Knowledge including current affairs - 150 Marks
Elementary General Science - 100 Marks
General Hindi - 100 Marks
General English - 100 Marks
Law of Evidence & Procedure - 150 Marks
Constitutional and Administrative Law of lndia - 150 Marks
Hindu Law & Muhammadan Law - 150 Marks
Law of Transfer of Property, Principles of Equality and Law of Trusts and Specific Relief - 150 Marks
Commercial Law - 150 Marks
BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021 Application Fee
- General - Rs. 750/-
- SC/ST of Bihar - Rs. 200/-
- All-female candidates of Bihar - Rs. 200/-
- PwD candidates - Rs. 200/-
- All others - Rs. 750/-
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 19 February 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 18 March 2021
- Last date for submission of hard copy of application: 25 March 2021
BPSC 31st Judicial Services Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Judicial Services - 221 Vacancies
BPSC 31st Judicial Services Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 22 to 35 years
Download BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021 Notification
BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021 Online Application - to active on 19 Feb
How to apply for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 19 February 2021 onwards. The link to the application will be provided in this article. All candidates are advised to submit the hard copy of the application along with the documents to the Joint cum secretary exam controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Beli Road), Patna - 8000001 latest by 25 March 2021.