BPSC 65th CCE Interview Schedule 2021 Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Admit Cards Soon

BPSC 65th CCE Interview Schedule 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission has released a notice regarding the commencement of the Interview Round for the 65th Combined Competitive Examination. All those who have successfully qualified in BPSC 65th Mains Result 2020-21 are eligible to appear in the interview round.

As per BPSC 65th CCE Interview Schedule 2021, the commission has decided to conduct the interview process from 2 August 2021 to 18 August 2021 and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded one week prior to the commencement of the Interview. The candidates can check Roll Number Wise BPSC 65th CCE Interview Schedule 2021 on the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

All shortlisted candidates are required to bring a hard copy of the admit card along with the required documents on the day of the Interview. In case, any candidate fails to produce their documents on the day of the interview. No more time will be given to the candidates. The candidates are required to bring a valid photo identity including Voter Id, Adhaar Card, Driving License etc. with 2 photocopies.

The interview round will be conducted in two sessions. i.e. Morning (10.30 AM) and Afternoon (2:30 PM). All candidates are advised to report 1.30 hr prior to the exam centre before the commencement of the interview.

The candidates are also advised to bring their vaccinated certificate of COVID-19 on the day of the interview. No electronic gadgets such as Bluetooth, Wifi, Electronic Pen etc are not allowed inside the exam hall.

How to Download Roll Number Wise BPSC 65th CCE Interview Schedule 2021?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on ‘Interview Program: 65th Combined Competitive Examination’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened containing roll number wise schedule of the exam. The candidates can download BPSC 65thCCE Interview Schedule 2021 and save it for future reference.

