BPSC 65th Mains Exam 2020: Bihar CCE Main Exam from 25 October, Admit Card in Second Week of November @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 65th Mains Exam and Admit Card 2020: Recently, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the complete schedule regarding BPSC 65th Combined Competitive Exam Mains Exam 2020 on its official website. The candidates who are going to appear in BPSC 65th CCE Mains Exam on 25 November, 26 November and 28 November 2020 can check the complete scheduled below:

BPSC 65th Mains Admit Card 2020:

In order to appear for BPSC CCE Mains Exam 2020 candidates will be required to download the mains admit card. As per the notice, BPSC 65th CCE Mains Exam Admit Card is expected in the second week of November 2020 on the official website of BPSC bpsc.nic.in

BPSC 65th Mains Exam Pattern 2020:

The mains exam will be subjective in nature. There will be questions on General Hindi (Qualifying)(100 Marks), General Studies Paper 1 (300 Marks), General Studies Paper 2 (300 Marks) and on Optional Subject (300 Marks). Each section will be given 3 Hours to complete the test. General Hindi is qualifying in nature and the final scores of the mains exam will be based on the marks obtained in GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2 and Optional Paper (900 marks). General Studies Question Paper will be available in Hindi and English languages.

BPSC 65th Selection Process 2020:

The candidates who qualify in Bihar 65th Mains Exam will be called for Interview.BPSC 65th Recruitment 2020 is being done to fill 434 vacant posts of Police Vice-Chancellor, Inspector, Municipal Executive Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer, Labor Enforcement Officer and Other etc.

Earlier, BPSC 65th Mains was scheduled to be held on 13 October, 14 October and 20 October 2020 which is postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

BPSC 65th Prelims Exam was held on 15 October 2019 and a total of 6517 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the mains exam.

The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website or on this page for latest updates regarding the exam and admit card.

Download 65th Mains Exam 2020 Notice