BPSC 67 CEE Recruitment 2021: Last Date Extended@bpsc.bih.nic.in, Total Number of Posts Increased upto 726

BPSC 67 CEE Recruitment 2021Update : Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date to apply for Bihar 67th CCE 2021. Commission has released a short notification in this regard. All such candidates who have to apply for the 67th Combined Competitive Examination can check the short notification regarding the extension of last date to apply available on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the short notification released, now candidates can apply for BPSC 67 CEE Recruitment 2021 till 19 November 2021. Earlier the last date to send the application was 5 November 2021. Now candidates can edit in their application form on or before 29 November 2021. Earlier last date for editing in the application form was 15 November 2021.

67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Extension Notice: PDF

https://bpsc.bih.nic.in//Advt/NB-2021-11-03-02.pdf

Commission has also increased the total number of posts in some of the departments and now total 726 posts will be recruited under BPSC 67 CEE Recruitment 2021 process.

The selection of the candidates under BPSC 67th Civil Service 2021 shall be done in three consecutive stages i.e. 67th BPSC CCE Pre Exam, Mains Exam and Interview. Now commission has released the Prelims Date for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.

It is noted that Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 23 January 2022. You can download the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination Last Date extension notice form the official website.



