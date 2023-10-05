BPSC 67th CCE Interview Call Letter 2023 Out: Direct Link to Hall Ticket at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 67th CCE Interview Call Letter 2023 Out: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the interview admit card download link for the 67th Combined Competitive Exam on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check the download link.

BPSC 67th CCE Interview Call Letter 2023 Out: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the interview admit card download link for the 67th Combined Competitive Exam on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the interview round for the above exam from October 9th, 2023 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the 67th Combined Competitive Exam can download their hall ticket from the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview hall ticket for the 67th Combined Competitive Recruitment drive can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC 67th CCE Interview Call Letter 2023





It is noted that the Commission is set to conduct the interview for the candidates qualified for 67th Combined Competitive Exam between October 9th-20th, 2023. The Commission has uploaded the details of the summary of application to be submitted at the time of Interview by the candidates on the official website.

You can download the BPSC 67th CCE Interview Call Letter 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC 67th CCE Interview Call Letter 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link BPSC 67th CCE Interview Call Letter 2023 on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials including Roll No. and others to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

BPSC 67th CCE Interview 2023 Overview

The Commission will be conducting the interview for the candidates qualified in mains exam for 67th Combined Competitive Exam from October 9 to 20, 2023 in two shifts - the first shift from 9.30 AM and the second shift from 2 PM. It is noted that a total of 2,104 have qualified in the interview round and an interview call letter has been uploaded on the official website.

Document to Carry With BPSC 67th CCE Interview Call Letter 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the interview round for the above exam should note that they will have to download the summary and format of application form as uploaded on the official website and they will have to submit the same during the interview round. You are advised to carry the interview admit card with additional documents as mentioned in the notification.

It is noted that a total of 802 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive in various services across the state.