BPSC 67th Prelims 2021 Application Date Extended @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check New updates here

BPSC 67th Prelims 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important update regarding the application process for 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021. According to the official update, the commission has extended the application process for Bihar 67th Preliminary Exam.

All those candidates who have missed the chance of submitting the online application for the Bihar 67th Preliminary Exam can now submit applications latest by 19 November 2021. Also, candidates will now be able to modify or make corrections in their submitted applications till November 29, 2021. Earlier, the last date of the online application process was 5 November 2021.

According to the update released by BPSC, The willing candidates are required to make corrections by the new last date i.e. November 29. After that, no amendment will be allowed in the application. In such a situation, the candidates who were not able to apply earlier due to any reason can now submit their applications through the online mode. The link to the application is available on the website of the commission. i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in

Candidates should note that they will also have to pay a fee of Rs 600 during the online application for BPSC 67th Prelims 2021, which the candidates will be able to pay through online means. However, the application fee for SC, ST, and Divyang category candidates of Bihar state is Rs 150 only.

Recruitment is to be held for 726 posts, preliminary examination on 23 January

The candidates should note that the commission has increased the number of vacancies to 723 posts to be filled through 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021. In another update, the date of conducting the 67th Preliminary Examination was changed from 15 December 2021 to 23 January 2022 by the commission.

Download Official Notice PDF