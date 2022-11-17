BPSC 67th Result 2022 Out: Download Final Answer Key, Cut Off PDF Here

BPSC 67th Result 2022 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check the selection list, marks details and cut-off here.

BPSC 67th Result 2022
BPSC 67th Result 2022

BPSC 67th Result 2022 Out: Bihar Public Service Commission released a PDF of the selected candidates along with the final answer key of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on its website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download BPSC Result 2022 from the official website of the commission.

BPSC 67th Result Download Link

BPSC 67th Final Answer Key Download Link

BPSC 67th Cut Off Marks

We have also provided the category-wise cut off marks in the table given below:

Category Cut Off Marks
General 113
Female General 109
EWS 109
EWS Female 105
SC 104
SC Female 93
EBC 109
EBC Female 102
BC 109
BC Female 105
BCL 103

How to Download BPSC 67th Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the official website i.e. 'Results: 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Examination.'

Step 3: Download BPSC 67th Pre Result PDF 2022

Step 4: Check the roll numbers of selected candidates

Step 5: Take a print out of the result

According to the result notice, around 320656 students have attended the exam of which 11607 have qualified for the mains exam. The details regarding the main exam shall be notified later on the official website.

What are my BPSC 67 Marks ?

Students should that the scorecards of all the participants will be published under 'Marksheet' Section of the BPSC. They will be able to download BPSC 67 Marks using their roll number and date of birth.

FAQ

What is my BPSC 67 Roll Number ?

You can check your roll number on our BPSC 67 Admit Card 2022.

How to Download BPSC 67 Result 2022 ?

You can download the result through the link provided on the official website.

Is BPSC Pre Result Released?

Yes

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next