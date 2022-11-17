BPSC 67th Result 2022 Out: Download Final Answer Key, Cut Off PDF Here

BPSC 67th Result 2022 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check the selection list, marks details and cut-off here.

BPSC 67th Result 2022 Out: Bihar Public Service Commission released a PDF of the selected candidates along with the final answer key of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on its website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download BPSC Result 2022 from the official website of the commission.

BPSC 67th Result Download Link

BPSC 67th Final Answer Key Download Link

BPSC 67th Cut Off Marks

We have also provided the category-wise cut off marks in the table given below:

Category Cut Off Marks General 113 Female General 109 EWS 109 EWS Female 105 SC 104 SC Female 93 EBC 109 EBC Female 102 BC 109 BC Female 105 BCL 103

How to Download BPSC 67th Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the official website i.e. 'Results: 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Examination.'

Step 3: Download BPSC 67th Pre Result PDF 2022

Step 4: Check the roll numbers of selected candidates

Step 5: Take a print out of the result

According to the result notice, around 320656 students have attended the exam of which 11607 have qualified for the mains exam. The details regarding the main exam shall be notified later on the official website.

What are my BPSC 67 Marks ?

Students should that the scorecards of all the participants will be published under 'Marksheet' Section of the BPSC. They will be able to download BPSC 67 Marks using their roll number and date of birth.