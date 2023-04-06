BPSC 68th Combined Main Exam Date 2023 Out: Apply Online Till Apr 20, Check Admit Card Update

BPSC 68th Combined Main Exam Schedule 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 68th combined main (written) competitive examination schedule on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the above mains exam from May 12, 2023 onwards. The Commission has also uploaded the schedule to the online application process schedule for the shortlisted candidates.

All those candidates who have qualified in the 68th combined preliminary (written) competitive examination can check the details of the main exam schedule from the official website of BPSC--bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the mains exam schedule pdf directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the 68th combined main (written) competitive examination from May 12 to 18, 2023. Exam for General Studies paper I will be held from 09.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on May 12, 2023. Exams for General Hindi will also be held on the same day, i.e. on May 12, 2023 from 02.00 a.m. to 05.00 p.m.

Exam Date Duration Subjects May 12 , 2023 09.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. General Studies-I May 17 , 2023 09.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. General Studies-II May 17 , 2023 02.00 a.m. to 05.00 p.m General Hindi May 18 , 2023 09.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Essay May 18 , 2023 02.00 a.m. to 04.00 p.m Optional Subject

Exam for Essay and optional subjects will be conducted on May 18, 2023. Exam for General Studies paper II will be conducted on May 17, 2023 from 09.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

BPSC 68th Combined Main Exam Schedule 2023: Admit Card Update

The Commission has updated the release of admit cards for the 68th combined main (written) competitive examination. The Commission will upload the admit card download link on its official website just one week before the commencement of the exam. You can download your admit card after providing your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Online Application Process Schedule

As per the selection process declared earlier, candidates shortlisted for mains exam round will have to apply again for it and the Commission has released the details schedule for the same. Candidates qualified in the prelims exam for 68th BPSC can apply online for mains exam round from April 06, 2023 to April 20, 2023. You can follow the guidelines to apply for the mains exam round as available on the official website.

Steps to Download BPSC 68th Combined Main Exam Schedule 2023 Notice