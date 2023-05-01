BPSC 68th Mains Admit Card 2023 Out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Download Link Here

Bihar PSC has uploaded the admit card download link for the 68th combined main (written) competitive examination on its official website-onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Check download link here

BPSC 68th Mains Admit Card 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the admit card download link for the 68th combined main (written) competitive examination on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified to appear in the 68th mains exam scheduled on May 12, 2023 onwards can download their admit card from the official website of BPSC-https://www.onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Although you can download the main admit card directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC 68th Mains Admit Card 2023





It is noted that BPSC is all set to conduct the BPSC 68th Mains examination on May 12, 17 and 18, 2023 across the state. A total of 3590 candidates have qualified in the prelims exam for 68th exam and as per the selection process, shortlisted candidates are able to appear in the mains exam round.

BPSC 68th Combined Main Exam: Schedule

General Studies I May 12, 2023 09.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. General Studies II May 17, 2023 09.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. General Hindi May 17 , 2023 02.00 a.m. to 05.00 p.m Essay May 18 , 2023 09.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Optional Subject May 18 , 2023 02.00 a.m. to 04.00 p.m

You are advised to check the detailed exam schedule on the official website.

Now the Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the qualified candidates on its official website. To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials including their username and password to the link on the home page. You can get the essential credentials to download the admit card from the information provided by you during submission of application form

Process to Download: BPSC 68th Mains Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the admit card download link on the home page.

Step 3. Provide your login credentials including your username and password to the link.

Step 4: You will get your admit card in a new page.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.