BPSC AAO Admit Card 2022 Today: Check Assistant Audit Officer Exam on 20 August

BPSC AAO Admit Card 2022 is scheduled to be released on 14 August 2022. Candidates can check the updates below.

BPSC AAO Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is releasing the Admit Cards for the written exam today i.e. on 14 August 2022 for Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) Posts. According to the official notice, Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination will be held on 20 August 2022 from 12.00 P.M. to 02.00 P.M. Candidates must report at the venue sharply on 10.30 A.M. Candidates can check the BPSC AAO Admit Card Link updates by login in BPSC Online website - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The candidates should read all the instructions given on OMR Sheet and on admit card before appearing in the exam. Calculator, Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, Electronic Pen, Pager, Wrist Watch and other electronic items and blade, whitener, eraser, etc. are not allowed in the exam centre.

There will be multiple-choice objective type questions in the BPSC AAO Prelims Exam. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and consists of 150 questions.

How to Download BPSC AAO Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the commission - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Now, provide the details such as 'Username and Password' Enter the text as given Download Bihar AAO Admit Card 2022

BPSC had invited online applications for the recruitment of 138 Assistant Audit Officers from 17 April to 15 May 2022.