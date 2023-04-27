BPSC Recruitment 2023 For Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BPSC has invited online applications for the 21 Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Postson its official website. Check BPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BPSC ADFO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a short notice regarding the posts of Assistant Divisional Fire Officer on its official website. A total of 21 posts of Assistant Divisional Fire Officer under Bihar Fire Services of Home Department (Police Section), Govt. of Bihar are to be filled under the recruitment drive launched in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from May 02 to 31, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Graduate in Science with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Notification Details BPSC ADFO Recruitment 2023 :

Advt. No. 25/2023

Important Date BPSC ADFO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Commencement Submission of Application: May 02, 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 31, 2023

Vacancy Details BPSC ADFO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer: 21

Eligibility Criteria BPSC ADFO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Science Graduate from any recognized university with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard.

BPSC ADFO Recruitment 2023: Overview

Age Limit (as on 01-08-2022)

Minimum 40 Yrs and Maximum 55 Yrs.

How To Download: BPSC ADF Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Important Notice and Advertisement for the post of Assistant Divisional Fire Officer under Bihar Fire Services of Home Department (Police Section), Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 25/2023)' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

BPSC ADF Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply BPSC ADFO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 31,2023. The online application process will commence from May 02, 2023.