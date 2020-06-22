BPSC AE Final Result 2020 announced @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check BPSC Assistant Engineer Cut Off Marks and Result Here

BPSC AE Final Result 2020 has been announced by Bihar Public Service Commission at its official website.I.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates appeared in the BPSC AE Exam 2020 Mechanical against the advertisement number 03/2017 can download the result through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the BPSC AE Interview Round 2020 from 15 June 2020 to 19 June 2020 for 271 candidates. In which, two candidates were absent. The commission has released a list of 165 selected candidates on the basis of their performance in Interview Round.

As per the notice released on BPSC Website, the commission will soon released BPSC Assistant Engineer Mains Marksheets on the official website. Candidates are advised to check on the official website for latest updates.

How and Where to Download BPSC AE Final Result 2020?

Visit the official website.I.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the BPSC AE Final Result 2020 Mechanical advt.no. 3/2017 flashing on the homepage.

Then, a PDF will be opened.

The candidates can download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

BPSC AE Final Result 2020

This exam was held to recruit 255 vacancies in different categories. Candidates can directly access the BPSC AE Final Result 2020 and Cut Off Marks Link by clicking on the above link.

