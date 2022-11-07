BPSC APO Mains Admit Card 2022 (Released) at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Hall Ticket Download Link

BPSC APO Mains Admit Card 2022 Update: BPSC APO Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website. Candidates qualified for the Assistant Prosecution Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination can download their admit card after providing the details on the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Alternatively, BPSC APO Mains 2022 hall ticket can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below:

Download BPSC APO Mains Admit Card 2022





It is noted that Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be conducting the Assistant Prosecution Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination from 12 to 15 November 2022.

Exam will be held in two sittings from 9.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M. and from 2.00P.M. to 5.P.M. Exam for the General Studies and General Hindi is scheduled on 12 November 2022.

Commission has uploaded the Admit Card downloading link for the Assistant Prosecution Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination on its official website.

You are advised to check the short notice available on the official website regarding the Photo/Signature on the application which are to be updated on 12 November 2022. The details exam programme for the Assistant Prosecution Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination is available on the official website.

Please check the download the BPSC APO Mains Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

Check the Process to Download: BPSC APO Mains Admit Card 2022