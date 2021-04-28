BPSC APO Prelims 2021 Cut Off Marks Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Details Here

BPSC APO Prelims 2021 Cut Off Marks: After releasing the answer key and result on 27 April 2021, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has just uploaded the clarification regarding cut off marks in result for recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer against the advertisement number 01/2020. The candidates can now check the cut-off marks through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the BPSC APO Prelims 2021 Exam on 7 February 2021 at various exam centre in the state. According to the prelims result, A total of 3995 qualified to appear for the mains exam. The exam date for the mains will be intimated to the candidates in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

The candidate must have qualified in the exam as per the cut-off. Those who have not obtained the minimum marks are not included in the merit list. The candidates can check the cut off marks in the provided table given below. A total of 19201 candidates appeared in the prelims exam as per the result.

Category Total Marks - 246

(Minimum Marks) UR (Male) 40% - 98.400 SC (Male) 36.5% - 89.790 EBC (Male) 34%- 83.640 SC/ST/PWD/Female 32%- 78.720

