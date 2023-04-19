BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2023 Soon @ bpsc.bih.nic.in: Exam with Open Book System, Check Pattern

BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon release admit cards for the prelims written exam for the post of Assistant on its official website. The Commission is all set to conduct the Assistant (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 28 April 2023 across the state. All such candidates applied for the Assistant post against Advt. No. 06/2022 can download their admit card from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in, once it is uploaded.
Although, you can download the admit card for the Assistant posts directly through the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2023
It is noted that BPSC will conduct the prelims Assistant Commission (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on April 28, 2023 across the state. Exams will be conducted for General Studies subjects from 12.00 P.M. to 2.15 P.M.
BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2023: Update
Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Assistant posts against Advt no. 06/2022 should note that the Commission will upload the admit card link for the above posts just one week before the date of exam. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website. You can get the required login credentials from the information provided by you during submission of application for the Assistant Posts.
Exam will be held with Open Book System
Candidates should note that the Commission will conduct the preliminary exam with an open book system and they can bring the suggested book with them in the examination hall, as mentioned in the notification. Candidates are required to check the short notice in this regard.
BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Details
|Event
|Details
|Name of Post
|
Assistant
|Advt No
|06/2022
|Qualification
|Graduate
|Date of Exam
|28 April 2023
|Timing
|12.00 P.M. to 02.15 P.M
|Number of Post
|44
|Admit Card Status
|Soon
|Official website
|bpsc.bih.nic.in
Process to Download: BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2023
- Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) .i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads 'Examination Program: Assistant, Bihar Public Service Commission (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 06/2022) on the home page.
- You will get the pdf of the exam related notice in a new window.
- Download a pdf of the exam related notice and save it for future reference.