BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2023 Soon @ bpsc.bih.nic.in: Exam with Open Book System, Check Pattern

Bihar PSC will soon release admit cards for the prelims written exam for the post of Assistant on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check process to download.

BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon release admit cards for the prelims written exam for the post of Assistant on its official website. The Commission is all set to conduct the Assistant (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 28 April 2023 across the state. All such candidates applied for the Assistant post against Advt. No. 06/2022 can download their admit card from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in, once it is uploaded.

Although, you can download the admit card for the Assistant posts directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2023





It is noted that BPSC will conduct the prelims Assistant Commission (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on April 28, 2023 across the state. Exams will be conducted for General Studies subjects from 12.00 P.M. to 2.15 P.M.

BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2023: Update

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Assistant posts against Advt no. 06/2022 should note that the Commission will upload the admit card link for the above posts just one week before the date of exam. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website. You can get the required login credentials from the information provided by you during submission of application for the Assistant Posts.

Exam will be held with Open Book System

Candidates should note that the Commission will conduct the preliminary exam with an open book system and they can bring the suggested book with them in the examination hall, as mentioned in the notification. Candidates are required to check the short notice in this regard.

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Details

Event Details Name of Post Assistant Advt No 06/2022 Qualification Graduate Date of Exam 28 April 2023 Timing 12.00 P.M. to 02.15 P.M Number of Post 44 Admit Card Status Soon Official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Process to Download: BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2023