BPSC Assistant Director Admit Card 2022 To Release Soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download DPRO Revised Schedule

Bihar PSC has released Admit Card/Revised Exam schedule for the Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation Officer post on its official website -bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC Assistant Director Admit Card/Revised Schedule 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a short notice regarding the Admit Card/Revised Exam schedule for the Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation Officer Written Competitive Examination on its official website. As per the revised schedule, Commission will be conducting the written exam from 26 November 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Assistant Director cum District Public Relation Officer post can download the BPSC Assistant Director Admit Card/Revised Schedule 2022 from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.



Alternatively, BPSC Assistant Director Admit Card/Revised Schedule 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

According to the short notice released, the written exam for the Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation Officer post will be held on 26/27/28 November 2022 in two sittings.

Exam for the Language Paper including Hindi Precis writing and Translation from Hindi-English and Vice Versa and English Essay and Precis writing will be held on 26 November 2022.

Written exam for the Current Affairs and theory of Journalism and Editing will be conducted on 27 November 2022. Exam for the subject including Importance of Public Relation and Modern Communication Medium will be held on 28 November 2022.

Commission will release the Admit Card for the Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation Officer Written Competitive Examination one week before the commencement date of the same. Candidates can download the same after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

You can download the BPSC Assistant Director Admit Card/Revised Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC Assistant Director Admit Card/Revised Schedule 2022