BPSC Assistant Engineer 2019-20 Exam Date Announced @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check details here

BPSC Assistant Engineer 2019-20: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the written test date for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical and Mechanical Posts) against the advertisement number 01~04/2019. Candidates who applied for BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 can check the new schedule on the official website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice released by BPSC, the written exam for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Advt no. 1/2019 will be tentatively conducted on 13 and 14 July 2020 and the Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Advt. No. 2/2019, Assistant Engineer (Civil) Advt no. 3/2019 and Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) advt. 4/2019 will be tentatively conducted on 16 and 17 July 2020 at the various exam centre.

The commission will soon update the notice related to the exam. The admit cards of the exams will be uploaded in due course. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in for latest updates.

Earlier, the commission had postponed the recruitment exams of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical and Mechanical Posts) against the advertisement number 01~04/2019 due to pandemic coronavirus.

Download BPSC Assitant Engineer 2020 Exam Date

Official Website

