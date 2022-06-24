BPSC AE DV Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post@bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Download Link

BPSC Assistant Engineer DV Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Document Verification Admit Card for the post of Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination can download their Admit Card from the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.
It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the document verification for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 01/2019) between 30th June – 2nd July, 2022.
Now Commission has uploaded the Invitation Letter and Prapatra-I & II for candidates appearing for Document Verification under Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination.
Direct Link to Download BPSC AE DV Admit Card 2022
In a bid to download the BPSC Assistant Engineer DV Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credential including 6-Digit Roll Number to the link available on the official website.
You can download the BPSC Assistant Engineer DV Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download BPSC Assistant Engineer DV Admit Card 2022
- Visit the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- Click on the notice that reads 'Invitation Letters: For candidates appearing for Document Verification between 30th June – 2nd July, 2022 under Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination. 'on the home page.
- It will redirect you to the new window where you will have to provide your login credentials to the link.
- Download BPSC Assistant Engineer DV Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.