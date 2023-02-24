BPSC Model Answer Key 2023 Out for Assistant Professor Post @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Download PDF

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the Assistant Professor, Physics post on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

BPSC Assistant Professor Final Answer Key 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the Assistant Professor, Physics written Competitive Examination on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the Assistant Professor, Physics Written (Objective) Competitive Examination against Advt. No. 63/2020 can download the model answer key from the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

It is noted that the Commission has conducted the written exam for the Assistant Professor, Physics post on 23 October 2022. Answer key for Booklet Series A, B, C, D has been released by the Commission on its official website.

It is noted that the Commission has released the provisional answer key on 12 November 2022 on its official website. Again the Commission released the revised provisional key on 10 January 2023 and demanded the objection from the candidates.

Based on the objection and after the assessment, the Commission released the final answer key on 24 January 2023 on its official website.

Now the Commission has uploaded the Model Answer key on its official website. You can download BPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: BPSC Assistant Professor Final Answer Key 2023