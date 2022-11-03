BPSC CDPO Mains Admit Card 2022 (Released) at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Download Link Here

Bihar PSC has released the CDPO Written Competitive Mains Examination Admit Card on its official website.-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check download link here.

BPSC CDPO Mains Admit Card 2022 Update: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Child Development Project Officer Main (CDPO)Written Competitive Examination on its official website. The Child Development Project Officer (Mains) Competitive Examination is scheduled from 08 November 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have to appear in the Child Development Project Officer Mains Exam round can download the BPSC CDPO Mains Admit Card 2022 available on the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

In a bid to download the BPSC CDPO Mains Admit Card 2022 candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the official website. However you can download the admit card directly through the link given below.

Link to Download: CDPO Mains Admit Card 2022





It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the Child Development Project Officer (Mains) Competitive Examination on 08-09 November 2022. Exam will be held in two sittings.

As per the exam programme released, the exam for General Hindi and General Studies (Paper I) will be held on 08 November 2022 whereas General Studies (Paper II) will be held in on 09 November 2022. The Alternative paper for the CDPO post will be held in second sittings on 09 November 2022. You can check the details exam programme available on the official website.

Candidates will have to bring the ID Proof including PAN Card/Aadhar Card/ Driving License and others as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the BPSC CDPO Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download: BPSC CDPO Mains Admit Card 2022