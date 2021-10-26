BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam Date 2021 Announced @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Complete Details Here

BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam Date 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice for the Post of Child Development Project Officer against the advertisement number 03/2021. The candidates who applied for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 can check the complete details on the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, the prelims exam is scheduled to be held on 6 February (Sunday) 2022 at the various exam centres. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time. The candidates should note that the prelims exam date is tentative. The exact exam date and time will be communicated in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

This drive is being done to recruit 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO). The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interviews. Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for mains and those who will qualify in the mains exam will be called for the further recruitment process.

BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam Pattern

The BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam will be of 150 Marks for 2 hours. There will be questions asked from General Science. The candidates will have to score at least 40% for General Category, 36.5% Backward Category, 34% for SC/ST, 32% for women and PWD Category.