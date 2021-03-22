BPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2021 to release on 25 Mar @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check 31st Bihar Judicial Services Mains Exam Date & Other Details here

BPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to release the BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Mains Exam (Civil Judge) 2021 on the official website. All such candidates who have qualified for 31st Bihar Judicial Services Mains Exam 2021 will be able to download their admit card soon through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Services Mains Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on from 8th To 13th April 2021 at the various exam centre of the state. According to the official update, the BPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2021 will be released on 25 March 2021 at the official website. All candidates are advised to keep their close eyes on the official website of BPSC for latest updates.

Around 2739 candidates will appear in the BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Services Mains Exam 2021. The candidates who have been selected for BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Services Mains Exam 2021, can check the exam scheme below.

General English – 100 marks

Law of Evidence & Procedure – 150 marks

Constitutional and Administrative Law of lndia – 150 marks

Hindu Law & Muhammadan Law – 150 marks

Law of Transfer of Property, Principles of Equality and Law of Trusts and Specific Relief – 150 marks

Commercial Law – 150 marks

General Knowledge including current affairs – 150 marks

Elementary General Science – 100 marks

General Hindi – 100 marks

BPSC 31st Judicial Services 2021 Mains Admit Card - to be released on 25 February

This drive is being done to recruit 221 vacancies of through BPSC 31st Judicial Services 2021 Recruitment Exam. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interview. The candidates will be able to download BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021 Exam Admit Card once it is released on the official website.