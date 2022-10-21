BPSC Exam Pattern 2022 Changed: Check Star Marking, Negative Marking and Other Latest Updates

In a latest development, Bihar Public Service Commission will implement the negative marking in the written exams including BPSC 68th Prelims exam. Check latest update here.

BPSC Exam Pattern 2022 Changed: In a latest development, Bihar Public Service Commission has decided to change its exam pattern for its forthcoming major exams. According to the media reports, now Commission will implement the negative marking in the written exams and it will be implement in the BPSC 68th Prelims exam. Apart from this, now Commission will include the 50 Star Marked Based Questions in the exams scheduled in near future.

As per media reports, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Chairman Mr. Atul Prasad has announced the major changes to be taken by the Commission in the forthcoming exams.

As per the sources, now Commission will launch the negative marking in the exams which are to be conducted in near future. Now it has been said that the 68th BPSC exam will be conducted with the new and updated pattern. However the new changes will be implemented in all the forthcoming objective exams to be conducted by Commission in near future.

Now candidates will have to answer only 150 questions in the prelims exam however there will be total 200 marks for the same. There will be 50 Star Marked Questions in the exam and candidates will be rewarded more marks for the same rather than general questions.

Commission has also decided to change the present questions distribution system and now it will print the same on the exam centers.

The new changes will be used in the forthcoming Project Officer Post which is scheduled on 22 and 28 October 2022.

Now candidates will have the option to change their language to answer as per their desire.

It is noted that Bihar Public Service Commission is set to conduct many major exams in near future including 68th Prelims Exam 2023.