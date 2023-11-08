BPSC Judicial Services Exam 2023: Application Deadline Extended, Check Updates

BPSC Judicial Services Exam 2023 Out: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date for submission of online application for the 32nd Judicial Services Main written exam on its official website. Check the download link.

BPSC Judicial Services Exam 2023 Application Date Extended : The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date for submission of online application for the 32nd Judicial Services Main written exam. The Commission has extended the deadline for the application for the 32nd Judicial Services Main written exam till November 8, 2023 on its official website. Earlier the last date to apply for the above exam was November 2, 2023. All those candidates who have to apply for the 32nd Judicial Services Main written exam can download the detailed notice available on the official website of BPSC-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the corrigendum notice directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC Judicial Services Exam 2023 Notice





According to the short notice released, the Commission has decided to provide a chance to those candidates who have not been able to submit their application within the last date. It is noted that November 2, 2023 was earlier the last date for submission of application form.

Now those candidates can submit their applications in online mode by paying a late fee on or before November 8, 2023.

You can download the short notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC Judicial Services Exam 2023 Extended Notice ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: Go to the subject section on the home page.

Step 2: Click on the link Important Notice: Date of Online Application for 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination has been re-extended (with late fee). (Advt. No. 23/2023) on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the short notice on the home page.

Step 4: Download the same for future reference.

BPSC Judicial Services Mains Form Schedule 2023: Overview

As per the short notice, candidates who have not been able to submit their application within the last date, can apply for the same late fee till November 8, 2023. The Commission has fixed different last fee slabs for various categories like, for the general category, candidates will have to pay a total of Rs 1,500, (Application Fee: Rs 750 + Late Fee: Rs 750). You can check the short notice regarding the late fee slab for different categories.



