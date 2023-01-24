BPSC LDC Mains Answer Key 2023 Out For Lower Division Clerk @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Raise Objection, If Any

BPSC LDC Mains Answer Key 2023 Download Link: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the mains answer key for Lower Division Clerk, B.P.S.C. Competitive Examination on its official website. The provisional answer keys of the Mains exam for Lower Division Clerk for the subjects including General Hindi and General Knowledge for the Booklet Series A, B, C, D are available on the official website. Candidates appeared in the Lower Division Clerk, B.P.S.C. Main (Objective) Competitive Examination can download the answer keys from the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.



Alternatively the BPSC LDC Mains Answer Key 2023 can be downloaded directly through the link given below.



Direct Link To Download: BPSC LDC Mains Answer Key 2023-Hindi





Direct Link To Download: BPSC LDC Mains Answer Key 2023-G.K.





It is noted that BPSC has conducted the Lower Division Clerk Competitive Mains Examination on 20/11/2022 for General Hindi and General Knowledge subjects .

Candidates appeared in the Lower Division Clerk Competitive Mains Examination against Advt. No. 04/2021 can download the provisional answer keys from the official website.



Candidates can download the answer key and can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer key to the official website. Candidates can raise their objections in prescribed format with the authentic proof in support of their answer. Last date for submission of objections to the commission is 31 January 2023.



You can download the BPSC LDC Mains Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download BPSC LDC Mains Answer Key 2023

