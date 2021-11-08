BPSC MDO Interview Call Letter 2021 Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Direct Link Here

BPSC MDO Interview Call Letter 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview call letter for candidates appearing in interviews on 16th November 2021 under Mineral Development Officer Competitive Examination against Advt. No. 05/2020. The candidates who have qualified for the interview round can download their admit cards through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC MDO Interview Call Letter 2021 Link is given below. The candidates can also download their admit cards just by following the easy steps given below. This drive is being done to recruit 20 vacancies of Mineral Development Officer. The commission has uploaded the admit cards for 41 candidates. The candidates are required to submit the performa at the time of the Interview.

How to Download BPSC MDO Interview Call Letter 2021?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in the interview on 16th November 2021 under Mineral Development Officer Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 05/2020)’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Now, enter the 6-Digit Roll Number in the box appearing on the page followed by Captcha Code on display. Then press Enter key or click on Submit button to start the search. Then, the admit card will be displayed. The candidates are advised to Download BPSC MDO Interview Call Letter2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download BPSC MDO Interview Call Letter 2021

The commission will conduct the interview round on 16 November in two shifts. i.e. 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. The candidates can check their exam schedule on the admit card. The candidates can directly access the BPSC MDO Interview Call Letter 2021 download link by clicking on the above link. The candidates will have to bring admit cards, photo ID proof, documents of educational qualification, and other documents on the day of the interview.